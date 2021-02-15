The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 4

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon GX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard GX, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines. In addition to the normal Full Art variants of the standard GX, Cosmic Eclipse featured Full Art Alternate Art cards, which were often even more collectible.

Alolan Persian GX: Alolan Persian gets way too much hate. The blue and purple tones of this altered version of the original Kanto icon work so well with the blue, foil lines of the Full Art GX. A lovely card.

Arceus, Dialga, & Palkia GX: This card is essentially a standard Full Art GX in every way: computer-generated style, plain background, posed Pokémon. It's a fine pull, but it was designed in a way that makes it seem as if the Pokémon TCG knew the next card would be the real draw here.

Arceus, Dialga, & Palkia GX Alternate Art: This stunning card is one of the most coveted pulls of Cosmic Eclipse, a set with almost a dozen cards currently worth $50 USD or more as of this writing. This card depicts this trio of deity-level Pokémon as ancient statues in one of the most stunning and creative cards the TCG has ever produced.

