The Full Rundown Of TGAGWCAGA 2024 Nominees

The Game Awards for Games Who Can’t Afford the Game Awards, also know as TGAGWCAGA, has revealed their full list of nominees

Pioneered by Pengonauts Studio and Joystick Ventures, we're spotlighting low-budget gems.

Nominees categorized as Super Exclusive, Hidden Gems, Demo Is Out, and more.

Awards cover everything from "Best Indie Web Slinger" to "Coolest Witches Award".

Pengonauts Studio and Joystick Ventures have launched a new set of video game awards, as TGAGWCAGA has unveiled their full list of nominees. The acronym stands for The Game Awards for Games Who Can't Afford the Game Awards, mocking the fact that all of the commercials you see during The Game Awards charge developers and publishers an ungodly amount of money to be featured on the show. So, for those who just don't have the cash, this is an awards showcase dedicated specifically to them. The awards aren't that serious; it's basically a way to mock the process of the biggest show while also giving a lot of games with little to no budget a chance to shine. You can read all the nominees below and check out the showcase above.

TGAGWCAGA 2024 Nominees

Super Exclusive Stuff (Trailers that have not yet been released anywhere else!)

Best Game Ever!!! (Made by the Team of TGAGWCAGA) : StarVaders by Pengonauts

The "Damn I Want to Live There" Award: On Your Tail by Memorable Games

Most Creative Take on Tetris: Blocks for Babies by BunkSoft Interactive LLC

Curviest Polygon Award: Gloomy Juncture by Subtales Studio

Best Roguelike Dungeonbuilder: Into the Restless Ruins by Ant Workshop

Most Likely to Give Devs Unrealistic Expectations: City Game Studio by Binogure Studio

The Cutest Take on Capitalism Award : Cuisineer by BattleBrew Productions

Most Powerful Guitar Award : Kill The Music by Nikko Nikko LTD

Most Likely to Turn You Into a Cult Leader : Worshippers of Cthulhu by Crazy Goat Games

Released In 2024 (Games That Actually Made It Out This Year)

Most Badass Robot Design : Battle Shapers by Metric Empire Inc.

Most Likely to Take You on a Celtic Mythology Rabbit Hole : DROVA – Forsaken Kin by Just2D Interactive

Shadiest Casino Award : Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers by Purple Moss Collectors

Gooderest Boy Award : Farewell North by Kyle Banks

Best Ad for Hockey Sticks : #BLUD by Exit 73 Games

Best Game to Inspire Your Inner Environmentalist : Reus 2 by Abbey Games

Best Game for When You Wanna Build a City and a Deck at the Same Time : Roots of Yggdrasil by Manavoid Entertainment

The Never Enough Inventory Space Award : Zero Sievert by CABO Studio

Best Queer Romance Conveniently Set in a Horror Survival Game : Sorry We're Closed by à la mode games

Hidden Gems (Games We're Totally Not Hyping (But Should Be)

Most Stylish Shoes Award : Bambas! by DevilishGames

Best Game for Megaman Fans : Berserk Boy by BerserkBoy Games

Sassiest Gods Award : Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island by Polygon Treehouse

The SEEMINGLY PEACEFUL Award : Truckful by MythicOwl

The "We Absolutely Didn't Cry" Award : Spiral by Folklore Games

The PS1 Nostalgia Award : Homecall by L'équinoxe

Best Sci-Fi Eldritch Slasher : Katanaut by Voidmaw

Best Food Truck Cooking Game : Fruitbus by Krillbite Studio

Makes You Love the Canadian Wilderness Award : Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) by Unreliable Narrators

Coolest Witches Award : Crescent County by Electric Saint

Best Game for Ocean Lovers : Crab God by Chaos Theory Games

Demo Is Out! (Games That Just Became Your Weekend Plans)

Best Bullet Hell Game for Overthinkers : Enter the Chronosphere by Effort Star

Game Most Likely to Reignite Your MOBA Addiction : BAPBAP by BAP HQ

Most Cinematic Zombie Game : Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days by PikPok

Best Game Within a Game : Let's Build a Dungeon by Springloaded

Best Way to Learn How to Banish Evil Spirits : The Horror at Highrook by Nullpointer Games

Cutest Flying Pig Companion Award : KAKU: Ancient Seal by BINGOBELL

Best Alt. History Western Detective Adventure : Rosewater by Grundislav Games

Best 80s Space Anime Vibes : Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog by Space Colony Studios

Best Zombie Mow Down Game : Yet Another Zombie Survivors by Awesome Games Studio

The Most Obedient Cultists Award : Worship by Chasing Rats Games

Best Game for People Frustrated with AI : Steel Seed by Storm in a Teacup

Best Game for Aspiring Shapeshifters : Coridden by Aftnareld

Most Innovative (Games That Made Us Say 'Wait, What?')

Most Attractive Game Building : Building Relationships by Tan Ant Games

Best Billiard Battler : Rack and Slay by Ludokultur

Best Game for Multitaskers : Rusty's Retirement by Mister Morris Games

Productivity Game That Helped Us Create a Showcase in 3 Weeks Award : Spirit City: Lofi Session by Mooncube Games

Best Game to Avoid Your Cleaning Chores : Goblin Cleanup by CrisaluGames

Most Likely to Make You Quit Your Job and Become an Artist : Été by Impossible

Best Co-Op TTRPG : Baladins by Seed

Best Indie Web Slinger : A Webbing Journey by Fire Totem Games

Upcoming Games ( Games You'll Be Playing Eventually (We Hope)

Most Historically Accurate Medieval Siege Defense Simulator : As We Descend by Box Dragon

Best Froggo Award : Die in the Dungeon by ATICO

Gives Us Hope for the Future Award : Solarpunk by Cyberwave

Best Crossover Between Lovecraftian Horror and Sci-Fi : Starless Abyss by Konafa Games

Autobattler With Most Player Expression Award : The Last Flame by Hotloop Games

Worst Game To Play Before Bed Award : The Occultist by DALOAR Studios

Jazziest Cat Game Award : Jumping Jazz Cats by Le Catnip Collective

Most Likely to Make You Want Therapy : Leila by Ubik Studios

Best Game to Make You Notice Every Color Around You : ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard by Pixel Maniacs

Most Likely to Be Furry Fanfic Fuel : WILD Tactics by The Wild Gentleman

Best Game for Airbender Wannabes : ALOFT by Astrolabe Interactive Inc.

Furriest Party Game Award : Ultimate Sheep Raccoon by Clever Endeavour

Best Alt. History Strategy Game : Kaiserpunk by Overseer Games

Best Helmet Safety PSA : Airframe Ultra by Videocult



Self-Published (Games Funded With Passion, Grit, and Instant Noodles)

Most Likely To Make You Appreciate Not Living In Alaska : Arctic Awakening by GoldFire Studios

Best Vaccine Simulator : BioGun by Dapper Dog Digital

Most Corrupt Business Sim Award : Hollywood Animal by Weappy

The "Are Games Art? Yes, of course" Award : Phoenix Springs by Calligram Studio

Most Combo-Tastic Game Award : Spiritfall by Gentle Giant Games

Best Frying Pan Snowboarding Game : Slopecrashers by byteparrot

The "What the F * is that" Award : INFERIUS by Lucid Rain Studios

Most Likely To Get You Kicked Out of The Museum : Please, Touch The Artwork 2 by Thomas Waterzooi

Most Adorable Café Simulator : Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café by Anaïs Salla

