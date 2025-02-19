Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gayming Magazine, The Gayming Awards, World of Wonder

The Gayming Awards 2025 Announces Categories

The Gayming Awards 2025 have announced the categories for this year's ceremony, as well as more details on the event in general

Article Summary Gayming Awards 2025 set for July 8 on WOW Presents Plus, celebrating the best in LGBTQ+ gaming.

13 categories open for nominations, deadline is March 10 for submissions.

Introducing new categories: LGBTQ+ Voice Actor of the Year and Community Impact Award.

LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year updated to LGBTQ+ Content Creator of the Year.

Organizers for the 2025 Gayming Awards have revealed details about the event along with the categories they have opened up for nominees. The event, which will be broadcast exclusively worldwide on World of Wonder's WOW Presents Plus, will take place on July 8, 2025, with an in-person reception. Before that, the team has opened up 13 categories for which you can submit nominees. We have more details below, as you have until March 10 to get your nominations in.

The Gayming Awards 2025

The Gayming Awards will premiere Tuesday, July 8th, 2025 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, joining World of Wonder's extensive catalogue of award-winning original programming, including the entire international Drag Race franchise, World of Wonder-produced documentary films, licensed content including House on Fire and recently premiered scripted comedy I Hate People, People Hate Me. Highlights from the Awards will be shared across Gayming's social media accounts where people can see the key moments unfold and successes are celebrated.

To ensure that LGBTQ+ excellence can be celebrated across the whole video game world, the categories in the Awards have been reviewed and two new categories have been added: LGBTQ+ Voice Actor of the Year and Community Impact Award. These categories are designed to celebrate the achievements and contributions of LGBTQ+ voice actors and groups or individuals who have contributed positively to the LGBTQ+ video game community over the past year. In addition, the LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year category has been renamed as the LGBTQ+ Content Creator of the Year category to recognize the growth in non-live streaming content creators and their contributions to queer gaming. The full 13 categories of the Gayming Awards 2025 are as follows:

Game of the Year

Gayming Magazine Readers' Award

Gayming Icon Award

Industry Diversity Award

Community Impact Award

Authentic Representation Award

Best LGBTQ+ Character Award

Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award

LGBTQ+ Voice Actor of the Year Award

LGBTQ+ Content Creator of the Year Award

LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class

Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award

LGBTQ+ Geek Entertainment of the Year Award – sponsored by MyNerdLife

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!