The Halloween 2021 Event Part One Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

The Halloween 2021 Event Part One begins tomorrow in Pokémon GO, bringing Shiny Spinarak into the game along with other new releases. Let's get into the details.

The full details of this event were announced over at the official Pokémon GO blog. The overall event will run from Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Part One of this event will run Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Here's what can be expected from this part:

The first part of Pokémon GO Halloween this year is themed around creepy companions: Psychic- and Poison-, type Pokémon that can't wait to be encountered and befriended, as well as other friendly, creepy Pokémon. Galarian Slowking, the Hexpert Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut, and Shiny Spinarak will be appearing for the first time in Pokémon GO, too!

Two new major releases here. Shiny Spinarak is, in my opinion, one of the best Shinies in Pokémon GO, so it's going to be something I go after hard. It is a sort of pastel purple and pink Shiny that somehow does the impossible by making a spider cute.

Galarian Slowking will be unlocked as an evolution for Galarian Slowpoke during the event and moving forward. To evolve it, set a Galarian Slowpoke as your buddy, and catch 30 Psychic-types. Thankfully, they will be available in droves, as you can see from this wild counters list:

The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Halloween Mischief Pikachu Zubat Drowzee Gastly Spinarak Misdreavus Shuppet Halloween Mischief Piplup Stunky Woobat Gothita If you're lucky, you might encounter the following: Yamask

The event Eggs will be 7KM Gift Eggs. They will include:

Spinarak Misdreavus Shuppet Chingling Litwick Galarian Yamask Golett

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the event's raid rotation, which will offer another new Costumed Pokémon with Halloween Mischief Drifblim. The three new costumes (Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim) can all be encountered as Shinies.

The event will also unlock a new page of Mischief Misunderstood, a compelling Special Research, Lavender Town music in-game, avatar items, and the following event bonuses which will run through not only Part One but the entire Halloween 2021 event:

2× Transfer Candy 2× Catch Candy 2× Hatch Candy Guaranteed Candy XL when walking with your buddy