The Hardest Tetris Game Created Is Being Ported To Consoles

One of the absolute hardest versions of Tetris is going to be coming to consoles this week as Tetris: The Grand Master is getting a console port. In case you happen not to be aware of this one, don't feel too bad; it's not exactly like anyone went to great effort to publish this one outside of Japan. The game, to put it simply, is one of the most challenging, difficult, blisteringly hard versions of the classic puzzle title ever to be produced. Originally it came out as an arcade title back in 1998 by Arika and was followed up with a couple of sequels in the coming years, but primarily remained an arcade title. The easiest way to explain the gameplay is for you to imagine getting to the highest level of Tetris you've ever played, where the speed is so fast you can't react fast enough, and now double that speed right at the start of the game.

There's only been one version of it released outside of arcades when Tetris: The Grand Master Ace was dropped onto Xbox 360. There have also been ROM hacks released that people have played at tournaments and exhibitions; as you can see in the video down at the bottom, you can get a look at one played during Awesome Games Done Quick back in 2015. But we haven't had a proper release of the original game… until now. Arika, the original publisher of the first arcade title, announced on Twitter that they have given Hamster Corporation their blessing to release a proper port of the game on both PS4 and the Nintendo Switch, set to drop on December 1st, 2022.

#tgm_series 株式会社ハムスター様に「TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER」のNintendoSwitch及びPlaystation4への移植許諾した事をお知らせします。 We are pleased to announce that we have licensed "TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER" to Hamster Inc. for porting to NintendoSwitch and Playstation4. — 株式会社アリカ公式アカウント (@arika_co_jp) November 22, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The game will be released as part of the company's Arcade Archives series and is being used to mark the company's 300th weekly release for the Switch. Now that there will be a proper version of the game on modern consoles, we now anxiously wait for the first major tournament to be held using the game or the first console to be broken live on Twitch when someone attempts the game and is wrecked within 10 minutes of playing it. Whichever one comes first will be highly entertaining!