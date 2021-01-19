The Hoenn Celebration Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Hoenn Celebration Event begins today in Pokémon GO. Here, you can find our breakdown of what's happening and our tips for gameplay during the event.

The Hoenn Celebration Event in Pokémon GO will include…

NO NEW SHINY RELEASE!

Womp womp.

It will, though, include,…

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, Baltoy, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Aron!

Just a heads up here, sometimes when Pokémon GO specifically calls out one species that has already had its Shiny release as an "if you're lucky" mention, that may mean they've given it a boosted rate. Such was the case with the Lotad-focused week in September 2020. This isn't always the case but, if you're looking for a Shiny Aron, this may be a good chance.

Evolve Metang (the evolved form of Beldum) during the event to get a Metagross that knows the previously Community Day–exclusive attack Meteor Mash!

This is major. Meteor Mash is among the best moves in the game and we were robbed of a chance at it during the December 2020 Recap Community Day. Make sure you evolve a few good Beldums and Metangs up to Metagross and if you were forward-thinking enough to Charged TM Frustration away from Shadow Beldum during a Rocket Event, now is the time to evolve that bad boy up.

Complete all the Timed Research tasks to encounter a Rayquaza that knows the exclusive Charged Attack Hurricane, as well as earn 3,000 XP and a Silver Pinap Berry. If you're extremely lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Rayquaza!

Make sure you stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, as we will be posting the full tasks and rewards for this research. This reminds me of the region-specific events counting down to GO Fest 2020 which all had Timed Researches culminating in a Legendary Pokémon with an exclusive move. This is the first time we're getting a Timed Research in this current run of region-specific events, though, so make sure you get this one done and get that exclusive Rayquaza!

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!