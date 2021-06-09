The Hunger, A New Board Game, Announced By Renegade Game Studios

Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop gaming company credited with bringing Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid and Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals to the public, has announced a new game. The Hunger, a new board game by Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield, is now available for preorder on Renegade's online store.

In The Hunger, players take the role of vampires vying for control by trying to find a rare eternal rose bloom. The players have until sunrise to feed on humans, pick roses, and return to their castle before their nigh-immortal bodies are burned to cinders by the rays of the unforgiving sun. Neat!

According to the press announcement by Renegade Game Studios:

The Hunger is a race where each player will have to optimize their deck, hunt humans to gain victory points, fulfill secret missions, and eventually acquire a rose and return to the castle before sunrise. The more you hunt, the slower both you and your deck become, which will make it harder and harder to get back before daybreak. Can you become the most notorious vampire? Or will you burn to ashes at sunrise?

This game is geared towards playgroups of between two and six players and will take about an hour's time to play. By preordering this game, buyers will receive an additional six variant game boards for the sake of maximizing replayability!

Are you excited to preorder The Hunger? You can preorder it by clicking here. Is this game shaping up to be one that you'll want to play, or will it collect dust in your collection like an ancient coffin musty crypt? Let us know what you think of this game in the comments below!