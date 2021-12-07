The ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo Event Starts Today

Xbox owners will have a chance to take part in a special event starting today as they have launched the ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo Event. For the next two weeks, you will be able to load up several demos as part of a promotion with The Game Awards, where you can try out exclusive demos of upcoming games to get a feel for what's on the horizon in gaming that will be coming to Xbox consoles. We have a rundown of the primary five games you'll be able to try out, along with a list of other games you can experience during this time, as this is officially live this morning.

Loot River: Set in a series of procedurally generated labyrinths, Loot River is a dungeon crawling, action roguelike that combines the tense, real-time combat, and dark fantasy stylings of Dark Souls with the spatial block-shifting puzzles of Tetris.

Death Trash: Featuring a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but are meet by punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay, and player freedom. Create your own character and explore this unique handcrafted world.

Blacktail: A retelling of Baba Yaga's origin story set in surreal, grim Slavic folklore. A one-of-a-kind blend of exploration and intense archery combat with dark storytelling. Become a fearsome guardian of the forest or the terror nightmares are based on.

The Tale of Bistun: A story-driven action-adventure game inspired by the 12th Century tragic poem "Khosrow and Shirin." You play as a stone carver who wakes on Mount Bistun with no memory of anything before that moment. An insidious blight has spread, bringing forth many dangerous foes. You must battle through mythical enemies and travel between the real world and an ethereal place of forgotten memories to discover the secret of your past.

Nobody Saves the World: Complete quests to discover and swap between more than 15 varied and distinct forms. Mix and match abilities to unlock and complete even more challenging quests while exploring a vast overworld and its extensive dungeons, either solo or with a friend online, to stop The Calamity and save the world!

Along with those titles, there are a great variety of games that will be available to try! Below is a list of games, and their developers, participating in the ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest: