The Inquisitor Releases New Trailer Delving More Into The Story Check out the latest trailer for The Inquisitor as they show off a bit of the story leading up to its release later this year.

Kalypso Media dropped a brand new trailer for their upcoming game The Inquisitor, as they gave us a better look at the game's storyline. Developed by The Dust S.A., this latest trailer shows off more of the world you'll be thrown into during a time of inquisitions in an alternate 1500's. THis trailer shows off more of the grim events that led to the city of Koenigstein's turbulent history and the position you find yourself in as the titular character. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is still earmarked for a Q4 2023 release on PC.

"The Inquisitor transports players to an alternate 1500 A.D. rife with corruption and sin. In this alternate religious reality, Jesus did not die upon the cross but instead broke free and sought violent vengeance on non-believers. Centuries later, in the name of the Lord, an army of zealot Inquisitors continue to mercilessly enforce their so-called Holy Law. Set in the city of Koenigstein, players take on the role of Mordimer Madderdin, servant of God and an Inquisitor whose duty it is to investigate the crimes that plague the walls of the city. But, the malevolent mysteries extend far beyond the outskirts of Koenigstein. Unbeknownst to those around him, Mordimer is able to enter the mysterious Unworld. Here, he can uncover the sinister secrets that lie deep within the souls of his suspects… but at what cost? Take on multiple story-driven cases and use strategic sleuthing to track down and interrogate suspects, piece together evidence or even resort to brute force to reveal the sacred truth."

A morally tainted, non-linear tale: This is a dark and gritty story centered around a religion preaching revenge and violence. Multiple branching story choices will test your morality. Choose your path and decide what kind of Inquisitor you will be – one of pity or one of retribution – and ultimately what mark you will leave on this world.

Let your sword do the talking: Sometimes a tongue just needs to be cut right out in order to loosen it. A full sword-based combat system means various cases will let or even require you to use brute force. Master your blade, find your openings, and use your enemy's weak points against them.