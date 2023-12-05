Posted in: Games, Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grand Theft Auto VI

The Internet Ruins The Grand Theft Auto VI Reveal For Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has had their big surprise ruined by yet another leak, as the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has officially been released.

Article Summary Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI trailer forces Rockstar to release it early.

Footage reveals a modern return to the iconic Vice City setting.

Trailer showcases a story focused on a convict striving for success.

Grand Theft Auto VI anticipated release is set for the year 2025.

The internet. It has ruined many things for the gaming industry over the years, but one of the biggest has to be major reveals, as Rockstar Games has learned yet again. Yesterday, someone leaked the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI across multiple platforms, forcing the company to issue multiple DMCA notices before eventually biting the bullet and relating the trailer themselves. It's not the first time this has happened recently, as last year, footage from the game was leaked online, showing the game's development in progress. Yesterday was basically a repeat of that fiasco, as the company tested that we would see something the first week of December, which was basically their way of saying they would release this trailer for The Game Awards 2023 without actually having to say they would be on the show. Now those plans look to be in the trash as the trailer is up on Rockstar's official YouTube channel.

As for the trailer itself, it's more than clear that we're going back to Vice City this time around, but in a modern way. This is appealing for a lot of fans of the original as it was completely based in the '80s, and while a favorite for many, they have never really revisited the Miami-like setting. The past few games have been in either Liberty City or Los Santos, both fictional versions of NYC and Los Angeles, respectfully. It will be interesting to see how expansive they get with this new version and what remains of the town from 40 years ago, if anything. The trailer gives us a pretty good look at how the game has changed to fit modern times in several ways, with a compelling story of a recently released convict looking to make it big.

The one sad part of all of this is that Grand Theft Auto VI will not be released until 2025. So we look forward to the release date news being leaked by someone else later this June.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!