The Invincible Releases A Free Demo During LudoNarraCon 2023 Those of you who have been waiting to try out The Invincible can now try out a free demo of the game during LudoNarraCon 2023.

Starward Industries and 11 Bit Studios are taking part in LudoNarraCon 2023 as they have released a free demo for The Invincible this week. This is a chance for you to try out a short section of the game and get an idea of what you'll be doing on the planet Regis II as you look for lost astronauts on what was thought to be an abandoned planet. But not everything here is as it seems. Enjoy the trailer for it below as the demo will be available until May 11th.

"You are a highly qualified, sharp-witted astrobiologist named Yasna. Being entangled in a space race, you and your crew end up on the unexplored planet Regis III. The scientific journey quickly turns into a search mission for lost crewmates. Follow its trail, but be fully aware that every decision you make can bring you closer to danger. Uncover mind-boggling scientific phenomena in a cosmic, philosophical adventure set within eerie landscapes. Discover fragments of what's lost and report to your Astrogator, let his voice aid you in hard times. You couldn't have foreseen humanity's biggest threat. It will force you to rethink mankind's ambitions and biases. Go on – make decisions, follow the mystery… but remember not to underestimate the brutal simplicity and brilliance of evolution."

"Robots, people… Choose whether to interact with different creatures on Regis III or how to do it. Friend, companion? Enemy? You never suspected what these words might really mean before you got here. Immerse yourself in the atompunk atmosphere by using various tools, such as a telemeter or a tracker, and drive a vehicle through a stunning landscape. Experience realistic interactions with analog technologies in a retro futuristic timeline. The Invincible is a first-person game based on the motifs of The Invincible – an iconic novel of the world-known, hard science-fiction author and Polish futurologist Stanisław Lem. There are places like Regis III, not prepared for us and for which we are not prepared for. Still, our spacecraft inevitably comes closer to the destination – for our stories and fates to cross in a dead spot."