The Irregular Corporation Reveals A New Adventure Game Called TOHU

The adventure begins when The Girl's peaceful world of the fish planets is disturbed by a strange, shadowy creature. With an intention to only cause chaos, it destroys the sacred engine that is the key to this world – and now all life on the fish planets is under threat. Along the way you'll also come across eccentric characters like Juncle, your thin-legged robot friend and former caregiver, and a highbrow trader that lives in a bathtub, all while the game's enchanting story takes players on an unforgettable journey. Set to a soundtrack by Christopher Larkin (Hollow Knight), TOHU combines visual storytelling with a lush, engaging musical composition.

The player can swap between The Girl and Cubus at any time to harness their unique abilities, but keep your wits about you: mystery lurks around every corner and you'll need to plan, strategize and find creative solutions to intriguing puzzles to proceed. Whether it's a search for critters needed to power your expanse-traversing fly-ship, or learning how to fire a cannon filled with moustachioed moles, TOHU is packed with an array of quirky and challenging conundrums to overcome.