The Irregular Corporation Reveals A New Adventure Game Called TOHU

This week, The Irregular Corporation revealed its latest adventure game on the way during EGX Online as they're calling it TOHU. You'll be playing in a world of wonderful fish planets as you explore a beautiful space and solve intricate puzzles while trying to discover the truth about a little girl and her mechanical alter-ego, Cubus. This game looks pretty awesome and a lot of it feels both artistically different from a lot of what's out there and has great potential as an indie title. The game is being set up to be released on PC and all three major consoles sometime this year. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer, screenshots, and added info below.
The adventure begins when The Girl's peaceful world of the fish planets is disturbed by a strange, shadowy creature. With an intention to only cause chaos, it destroys the sacred engine that is the key to this world – and now all life on the fish planets is under threat. Along the way you'll also come across eccentric characters like Juncle, your thin-legged robot friend and former caregiver, and a highbrow trader that lives in a bathtub, all while the game's enchanting story takes players on an unforgettable journey. Set to a soundtrack by Christopher Larkin (Hollow Knight), TOHU combines visual storytelling with a lush, engaging musical composition.
The player can swap between The Girl and Cubus at any time to harness their unique abilities, but keep your wits about you: mystery lurks around every corner and you'll need to plan, strategize and find creative solutions to intriguing puzzles to proceed. Whether it's a search for critters needed to power your expanse-traversing fly-ship, or learning how to fire a cannon filled with moustachioed moles, TOHU is packed with an array of quirky and challenging conundrums to overcome.