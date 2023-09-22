Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: The Jackbox Party Pack 10

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 Receives Official Release Date

Ahead of the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Jackbox Games revealed the official release date for The Jackbox Party Pack 10 next month.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 has finally received an official release date, as Jacbox Games revealed it ahead of the 2023 Tokyo Game Show. The company confirmed the game would be released on October 19, 2023, bringing with it the much-anticipated sequel to Tee K.O., as well as four new party titles to add to their massive collection. You can read about all five of them below as we now wait out the next month for it to arrive.

Tee K.O. 2

A Jackbox Games fan-favorite returns to the ring with a new cast of characters, fresh drawing tools, brand-new styles, and a new Final Round! In Tee K.O 2, players head to Tee Shirt Island to create clothing designs and witty slogans. Each design and slogan are assigned to other players, who then race to assemble the funniest clothing item – now including sweaters, tank tops, and hoodies! Final designs battle it out in a series of one-on-one group votes where the player with the knockout garment racks up points. The new Final Round decides who taps out and who emerges the grand champion of Tee Shirt Island!

FixyText

New to The Jackbox Party Pack, essentially chaos in the group chat, FixyText throws players into one text box to come up with a crazy response to an over-the-top message in limited time. The player whose words create the biggest waves, lands the biggest laughs, and gets the most votes, wins!

Hypnotorious

Prepare to be mesmerized in Hypnotorious, the deduction game where players are hypnotized into a new persona (falling into one of 3 categories) and must decipher each other's identities. Players take part in a virtual stage show and answer questions in character, carefully keeping their persona a secret from the others. Once questions are answered, players will try to group up based on perceived similarities. Those that group up accurately score a lot of points! But beware because one player, The Outlier, does not fit in at all, so if you want to score big points, you'll need to identify them before it's too late. The kicker is, The Outlier doesn't know they're The Outlier, so they'll be trying to figure it out like everyone else!

Timejinx

In Timejinx, players assume the role of a time traveler who meets up with their ragtag group of friends for trivia night at the residence of our acerbic host, Jerri Rigg. Throughout the course of the wild night, players are given a series of multiple-choice questions where they must guess the dates of various historical events. Correct answers earn the fewest points, and the player with the lowest score wins!

DoDo Re Mi

Your phone is your instrument in DoDo Re Mi, the first-ever rhythm game from Jackbox Games! Players play as a flock of birds who must band together and make music to feed the hungry jungle plant and avoid being eaten by said plant. Containing both original songs and familiar music played in unexpected genres; each player will select an instrument to play, controlled through their phone, and be able to hear their bandmates' instruments as they collaborate in real-time.

