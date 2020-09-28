The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Will Officially Release October 15th

Fans of the Jackbox titles will be happy to know that The Jackbox Party Pack 7 has an official release date next month. We've been waiting to see when they'd finally drop a release date as the game has been appearing on a bunch of YouTube and Twitch channels lately to promote it. We now know the game will be out on October 15th, 2020 for PC and all three major consoles. Like the majority of the packs before it, you're getting five games in total for interactive fun both in multiplayer games and with an audience if you so desire. Four of them are original and one game is returning as they've made Quiplash 3 for this one. You can read more about all five below along with the latest trailer.

Quiplash 3 , a head-to-head battle of wits as you write hilarious responses to quirky prompts while everyone else votes for their favorite! (3-8 players).

The Devils and the Details , the collaborative chaos game where you're a family of devils working together to survive in suburbia. Can you handle the daily torture of human life? (3-8 players).

Champ'd Up , the drawing fighting game where you get to create absurd characters that battle each other over unusual titles. Can you take down the heavy favorite? (3-8 players).

Talking Points , the make-it-up-as-you-go public-speaking game. Give a speech responding to picture slides you've never seen before, or be the Assistant and approve pictures as fast as you can. Just keep talking whether it makes sense or not! (3-8 players).

, the make-it-up-as-you-go public-speaking game. Give a speech responding to picture slides you've never seen before, or be the Assistant and approve pictures as fast as you can. Just keep talking whether it makes sense or not! (3-8 players). Blather 'Round, the pop culture guessing game. Describe your secret prompt with a very limited vocabulary and hope that someone can figure it out in time. (2-6 players).