The Jackbox Survey Scramble Reveals New Game Modes

The Jackbox Survey Scramble has two new modes on the way to spice up the gameplay, as you compete in several survey-based titles

Dash is a race to guess popular answers, but wrong choices could set you back.

Dares challenge players to guess whether an answer ranks higher or lower on the list.

Join friends and family for fun survey-based games with Hilo, Speed, Squares, and Bounce.

Jackbox Games has revealed a new update being added to The Jackbox Survey Scramble, as the game will be getting two new modes to spice things up. The first of the two is Dash, as you'll race to be the first to guess the most popular answers or be punished for picking the wrong ones, with the finish line in sight. The second is Dares, in which you must guess if the answer another player gives you is higher or lower ranked on the list. We have more details below; however, no official date has been given for the modes to be added yet. We're guessing in the next few weeks.

The Jackbox Survey Scramble

Enjoy an all-new party experience for the whole family using the family-friendly filter. Play four game modes that constantly change based on answers submitted by real players around the globe, including you! Invite your friends, family, coworkers, and enemies to see how they think when it comes to questions like, "In one word, what's the cutest nickname for butts?" or "In one word, what's the best sandwich topping?"

Speed: In the fast-paced Speed, think on your toes to uncover as many answers on the list as possible, as quickly as possible. It's everyone for themselves in a race against the clock! Each round, the points increase, and the stakes get a little higher! Can you handle it?

Bounce: In Bounce, two teams control a paddle that sits on a scale between the most popular and least popular answers. Work with your team to guess an answer that puts your paddle in the right place to intercept a bouncing ball and stop your opponents from scoring a goal! But be careful! The ball gets faster with each answer!

Dares: Decide the stakes for fellow players! You control whether a fellow player must guess something higher or lower on the list than what's just been revealed. Throw them a nearly impossible challenge… but don't be shocked when they nail it and rake in the points. After you've completed a dare, turn around, share the love and dare another player.

