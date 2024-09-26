Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: The Jackbox Survey Scramble

The Jackbox Survey Scramble Will Launch This October

Jackbox Games revealed a new survey game this week with The Jackbox Survey Scramble, set to be released in later this October

Jackbox Games has a new interesting game on the way next month as they showed off The Jackbox Survey Scramble for PC, consoles, and other platforms. The game is a survey Q&A party title, but with the catch that it is constantly updating its stats on all of the questions in its database based on player interaction. So, every day, every question could result in changed answers, making every game unique from the start. The game will be a part of Steam next fest from October 14-21, then released sometime at the end of the month for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Epic Games, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

The Jackbox Survey Scramble

Enjoy an all-new party experience for the whole family using the family-friendly filter. Play four game modes that constantly change based on answers submitted by real players around the globe, including you! Invite your friends, family, coworkers, and enemies to see how they think when it comes to questions like, "In one word, what's the cutest nickname for butts?" or "In one word, what's the best sandwich topping?"

Hilo: Can you guess the most popular one-word cat names? How about the least? In Hilo, compete to find the most and least popular answers to a wide variety of questions. The rankings may surprise you! It turns out a lot of people named their cat Frank. That's a freebie.

Can you guess the most popular one-word cat names? How about the least? In Hilo, compete to find the most and least popular answers to a wide variety of questions. The rankings may surprise you! It turns out a lot of people named their cat Frank. That's a freebie.

Speed: In the fast-paced Speed, think on your toes to uncover as many answers on the list as possible, as quickly as possible. It's everyone for themselves in a race against the clock! Each round the points increase, and the stakes get a little higher! Can you handle it?

Squares: Two teams compete to claim three squares in a row on the grid. Guess popular choices for the first squares, semi-popular choices for the middle squares, and least popular choices for the final squares. We guarantee, you've never had a more heated argument over attractive fictional characters than you will playing Squares!

Bounce: In Bounce, two teams control a paddle that sits on a scale between most popular to least popular answers. Work with your team to guess an answer that puts your paddle in the right place to intercept a bouncing ball and stop your opponents from scoring a goal! But be careful! The ball gets faster with each answer!

