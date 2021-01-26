The Johto Celebration Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Johto Celebration Event goes live in Pokémon GO today, Tuesday, January 26th at 10 AM and will run until Sunday, January 31st at 8 PM. Here are all of the event's features along with our commentary on how players can maximize their gameplay to get the most out of the event.

The Johto Celebration Event in Pokémon GO will offer:

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Hoppip, Aipom, Sunkern, Yanma, Murkrow, Gligar, Snubbull, Slugma, Miltank, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're extremely lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Miltank!

Now, some biomes offer different spawns than others… but most would say that Miltank is a very rare Pokémon outside of events. While it may strike you as strange to spend a week chasing a blue cow that literally shakes it udders on your screen as if it's about to break into a TikTok dance, this may be your only best shot at catching this Shiny in Pokémon GO.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5 km Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Wooper, Tyrogue, Smoochum, and Larvitar.

Larvitar once had a Community Day but that was a loooong time ago, and it has become very scarce in the wild. Cracking eggs would be a good way to rack up some Larvitar candy if they don't make it annoying rare.

Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that reward Stardust and lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chinchou, Mareep, Sudowoodo, and Miltank.

Well now, all of these Pokémon can be Shiny. Take a look at who you don't have yet and get after those tasks, because this is one event where all of the tasks will have some level of worth.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids. Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Marill, and Larvitar will be appearing in one-star raids. Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Skarmory, and Miltank will be appearing in three-star raids.

While Larvitar is worth a pass, the rest will get a pass from me on this one. What I would suggest players focus on here is Entei as it returns to Tier Five raids for the first time since Late 2019.

Complete the Johto-themed Collection Challenge during the event by collecting Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Sudowoodo, Sunkern, Murkrow, Smeargle, Miltank, and Larvitar to receive 15 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and an Incense.

One thing I've seen a lot is trainers worrying excessively about completing these Collection Challenges. While this should be doable, please note that the rewards are not incredible and haven't been that impressive for any of these. While it feels good to complete everything, focusing on this as a little challenge on the side rather than the main feature of the event seems more in-line with the way these were intended.

Get Pokémon that know exclusive attacks from 2018 Community Day events! If you evolve the following Pokémon during the event, their Evolution will know an exclusive attack.

Don't miss our full breakdown of the available moves here.