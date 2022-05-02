The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds EX Kyo Kusanagi In New Update

Netmarble and SNK have added a new update to The King Of Fighters AllStar today as players can fight against EX Kyo Kusanagi. Yes, you now have an upgraded version of the character added to the paytable roster, as this one has been based on the KOFXV version. The team has tried to balance him while giving him a slight edge as his attributes include a Leader Skill with an ATK increase of 60% at max. As well as giving him a Special Skill with an Attack/Defense increase of 6% for 13 seconds when his skills are activated. What's more, in PvE he can reset the cooldown of Active Skills, decreasing the cooldown by 80% for 13 seconds. We have more details about the update below along with changes to SS Iori Yagami as the update is live.

As part of the update, SS Iori Yagami can be upgraded to EX via the Change Up Kit from the Exchange Shop. His upgraded fighter attributes include a Leader Skill with an ATK increase of 50% and a 15% increase in the gain rate of the power gauge. His Special Skill allows ATK to increase by 6% and DEF increase by 6% for 13 seconds when skills are activated. In PVE mode, he can also reset the cooldown of Active Skills upon use, decreasing the Active Skill cooldown by 80% for 13 seconds. The game update also adds new battle cards including the Kyo Special card. This card offers a Special Skill to Kyo, which increases ATK by 2%, Critical DMG 6% and Active Skill DMG 4.5%. Other battle cards include a card set for Kyo, with additional option cards, and a card set for Iori. The King Of Fighters AllStar players will also have the opportunity to participate in several in-game events including: EX Rush Dungeon – Daily rewards offer Rubies, Rare Enhancement Hammers and new battle cards

– Daily rewards offer Rubies, Rare Enhancement Hammers and new battle cards EX Event Tower – Requires EX Kyo or SS Iori; upon clearing each stage, players will have the opportunity to win various rewards including Three Sacred Treasures Hexagon Imprint Stone and Three Sacred Treasures Square Imprint Stone

– Requires EX Kyo or SS Iori; upon clearing each stage, players will have the opportunity to win various rewards including Three Sacred Treasures Hexagon Imprint Stone and Three Sacred Treasures Square Imprint Stone Additional Events – Players can join other events including Bingo, Event Codex, carnivals, and check-in events