The King Of Fighters AllStar Will Hold A Guilty Gear Crossover

Netmarble has revealed details behind a new collaboration event coming to The King Of Fighters AllStar as Guilty Gear drops by. The GG Xrd REV2 Collab Summon will be kicking off next week in two different volumes, bringing about characters from the franchise as you'll be getting Baiken (SS), I-No (FES), May (FES), Dizzy (SS), Ramlethal (FES), and Sol Badguy (SS). You can read up more on the event as it looks like this one will be a pretty fun one.

Baiken, I-No, and May can be acquired by summoning them from the GG Xrd REV2 Collab Summon Vol.1 (Nov. 23 – Dec. 9) event in The King Of Fighters AllStar, while Dizzy, Ramlethal, and May can be collected from the GG Xrd REV2 Collab Summon Vol.2 (Nov. 23 – Dec. 9). Sol Badguy (SS) can be earned by completing the Lucky Chance Event, in which players can earn coins by clearing in-game missions throughout the collaboration period. A new limited-time dungeon – Gear Project – is also available to explore, allowing players to earn rubies and Level Up Items by clearing stages with the new Guilty Gear Collab Fighters. Rush Dungeon – Players can fight as GG Xrd REV2 fighters, where Collab Fighters appear as enemies – to earn Guilty Gear-themed Character Memories and Battle Cards.

Event Guild Raid – By playing as Collab Fighters to take on Guilty Gear Fighters as the boss, players can be rewarded with Guild Raid Random Boxes upon completion.

Collab Celebration Login Event – Players can acquire various Guilty Gear Collab Fighter-themed items, including Summon Tickets, by logging in the game for 14 days during the collaboration period. May (FES) will be given on the first day of check-in.

GG Xrd REV2 X KOFAS Carnival Event – By participating in the update's event content such as Raid / Challenge / Advent dungeons, players will earn Carnival Points, which can be redeemed for prizes. The prizing of the Points Exchange includes Event Summon Points, GG Xrd REV2 Collab Celebration Enhancement Hammers and Guilty Gear SS Memory Selection Box.