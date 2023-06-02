The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match To Launch Beta Next Week SNk has revealed their plans for the open beta coming to The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match, as they will launch the servers next week.

SNK has announced they will be holding a new beta for The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match to test out the servers, which will happen next week. The test will be held exclusively on PlayStation for this round, with the goal of improving the quality of the online experience and really making sure that the game operates to the best of its ability. Right now, the game is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but no word on when Switch users will get to test it out yet. For now, this test will run from June 5th starting at 7pm PT and will run through June 11th at the same time on both PS4 and PS5. We have more info from the devs below.

"The King Of Fighters XIII, a highly acclaimed entry in the KOF series, is beloved by fans around the world to this day for its iconic graphics, mechanics, and storylines. The upcoming The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match optimizes this classic title for more exhilarating online play by adding rollback netcode, lobbies, and spectator features. The open beta test is aimed at improving the quality of the game's online features. It's free to play even without a PlayStation Plus subscription."

Playable Modes:

PRACTICE MODE: (Only while waiting for opponents)

ONLINE MODE: Lobbies︎ Spectating

OPTIONS MODE: (Adjust game settings)

CUSTOMIZE MODE

"Players can download The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match Open Beta Test from the PlayStation Store to join the test. The game may not always function properly or as intended during this test. An Internet connection is required (during both offline and online play). Story Mode will not be available during this test, and the OBT version of the game will only be playable during the designated period. Save data from this test cannot be transferred to the retail version; content is subject to change without notice."

