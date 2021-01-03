The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Hoenn Dragons

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Now, we spotlight the Eon Duo, two Dragon-types from the Hoenn region: Latias and Latios.

Latias & Latios

These two Pokémon are identical in the challenges they pose in Pokémon GO, so let's assess them together. Also, note that Rayquaza is not included in this post. Before you come for my head, yes, it is a Dragon and yes it is from the Hoenn region — but it's also a member of the more popular Weather Trip with Groudon and Kyogre! Stay tuned for a dedicated post assessing the catch rate, circle placement, and overall willingness of those three species to… you know, stay in the damn ball. For now, though, we focus on these twin Psychic Dragons, Latias and Latios.

So, these two don't give much of a problem when fed Golden Razz Berries and hit with Excellent Throws. They aren't as compliant as, say, the Legendary Birds of Kanto, but they do feel on the easier end of the Legendary spectrum.

However, where Latios and Latias cause problems is their screen placement. More than almost any other species, they dart all around the screen. You should not attempt to throw the ball when they're placed in a strange corner of the screen, but that resistance, of course, takes patience. This heightens their rating on the Kyurem Scale because of how they slow down raid progression and can be problematic during Raid Hour due to their movement.

Their circle size and placement, which is right over their face, is fairly easy to hit but is smaller than some of the larger Legendaries. But overall?

RATING: Five – Moderate