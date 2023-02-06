The Last Case Of Benedict Fox To Hit PC & Xbox This April After releasing a free demo for players to try, The Last Case Of Benedict Fox was confirmed for release this April.

Rogue Games and Plot Twist Studio revealed that they will be releasing The Last Case Of Benedict Fox for both Xbox consoles and PC in April 2023. As part of the team releasing a free demo for Steam Next Fest, which you can play right now, they confirmed the game's release for both Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S would be happening on April 27th, 2023. We also got a better look at the game with their latest trailer, which we have for you below.

Step into 1925 Boston as the eponymous self-proclaimed detective to experience the deep mauve haze, sinister spires, foreboding footpaths, and unnerving reverberations of Limbo. As Benedict, you will delve further into oblivion to uncover the truth behind a mystifying family tragedy while answering to the whims of a demon that possesses his soul. Delve into memories of the dead through a chilling narrative interwoven with exhilarating combat and mind-bending puzzle design. Explore the arcane realms of life and death in the universe of Limbo as far as your psyche will allow, but beware, this case can easily consume you… leaving behind a never-ending and nightmarish comatose in its wake. Will this case be solved, or will you succumb to the insanity?

Descend into Limbo – Benedict Fox's bond with his demon companion allows him to descend into the consciousness of a deceased person, placing him into the world of Limbo. The mind is a dangerous place – with powerful emotions and painful memories! As the detective uncovers more clues, Limbo shifts and danger lurks.

– Benedict Fox's bond with his demon companion allows him to descend into the consciousness of a deceased person, placing him into the world of Limbo. The mind is a dangerous place – with powerful emotions and painful memories! As the detective uncovers more clues, Limbo shifts and danger lurks. Demon-Enhanced Combat System – Players will encounter ruthless and dangerous enemies on their journey to solve the case. Utilize a combination of various objects, environmental surroundings, weapons, and traversal abilities to overcome danger that awaits.

– Players will encounter ruthless and dangerous enemies on their journey to solve the case. Utilize a combination of various objects, environmental surroundings, weapons, and traversal abilities to overcome danger that awaits. A Grim Mystery – As Benedict settles into the colonial manor of the family he is investigating, a rich and tragic story unfolds as he explores their intimate and disturbing story.

– As Benedict settles into the colonial manor of the family he is investigating, a rich and tragic story unfolds as he explores their intimate and disturbing story. Burtonesque Art Style – Become entranced by the dramatic gothic cinematic visual design inspired by film noir and Lovecraftian nightmares as you explore, traverse and progress through Limbo on your journey to solve the last case of Benedict Fox.