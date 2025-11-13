Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indigo Studios, JanduSoft, The Last Case of John Morley

The Last Case of John Morley Arrives in Late November

Take on the final mystery for a 1940s detective, as The Last Case of John Morley will arrives on Steam later this month

Article Summary The Last Case of John Morley launches in late November on Steam as a narrative-driven detective game.

Step into the 1940s noir world of John Morley to solve the mysterious murder of Lady Fordside’s daughter.

Investigate crime scenes, solve puzzles, and uncover hidden truths in a suspenseful 3-hour experience.

Features immersive environments, scene reconstruction, and a gripping, twist-filled storyline.

Indie game developer Indigo Studios and publisher JanduSoft have confirmed the launch date for their new detective game, The Last Case of John Morley. The game will have you playing the titular role of a 1940s-style mystery, where everything is not as it seems throughout this narrative detective case. It will be up to you to put the clues together and track down the killer of your client's daughter, but in doing so, you might not come back from the brink you are taken to. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game arrives on Steam on November 27.

The Last Case of John Morley

The Last Case of John Morley thrusts players into the shoes of detective John Morley in the gritty, noir atmosphere of the 1940s. After spending several months recovering in the hospital from injuries sustained during his last case, Morley returns to his office, only to be visited by the enigmatic Lady Margaret Fordside, an English countess haunted by a tragic past. Lady Fordside engages Morley to investigate the unsolved murder of her daughter, which occurred on a fateful night 20 years ago. The police had closed the case by arresting scapegoats, but the countess is convinced that the real killer remains at large. What begins as a quiet look into an old case becomes a haunting investigation into forgotten places and long-hidden truths that refuse to stay buried.

First-Person Investigation – Explore richly detailed environments, from eerie mansions to abandoned sanatoriums, searching for hidden clues.

– Explore richly detailed environments, from eerie mansions to abandoned sanatoriums, searching for hidden clues. Puzzle-Solving & Scene Reconstruction – Analyze evidence, connect the dots, and recreate the crime scene to uncover what really happened.

– Analyze evidence, connect the dots, and recreate the crime scene to uncover what really happened. Immersive 1940s Atmosphere – A gripping noir-style story, enhanced by a haunting soundtrack and period-accurate settings.

– A gripping noir-style story, enhanced by a haunting soundtrack and period-accurate settings. A Suspenseful Storyline – A 3-hour narrative-driven experience filled with unexpected twists and a shocking finale that will linger long after the game ends.

