The Last Kids On Earth & The Staff Of Doom Set For Spring 2021

The Last Kids On Earth & The Staff Of Doom has been confirmed this week to be released sometime in the Spring of 2021. The game will be published by Outright Games in partnership with Atomic Cartoons and will be developed by Stage Clear Studios and Cyber Group Studios, as they attempt to bring the book and TV series to life in this new adventure. We don't quite know everything about the game, only that it will be an all-new story with massive levels to explore and hordes of zombies to defeat. Plus, you'll be able to compete in up to four-player couch and online co-op gameplay as you can take on the role of one of the four main characters from the series. We have quotes from the announcement this week for you below.

"While the adventures of Jack, June, Dirk and Quint continue on the page, it is incredibly humbling and inspiring to see them also take on new lives through the animated series, toys, apparel and now a video game," says Max Brallier, best-selling author, creator and executive producer on the series. "I am extremely fortunate to be collaborating on the game with such talented partners who are helping my dream for this story come true." "When we first teamed up with Max [Brallier] to develop The Last Kids on Earth TV series a few years ago, we dreamed that we might one day have an opportunity to bring the franchise to life as a video game," said Matthew Berkowitz, Chief Creative Officer, Atomic Cartoons and Thunderbird Entertainment. "Now we're taking the Last Kids experience to another level with this game, and we are so excited for gamers around the world to play The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom." "We are delighted that the collaboration with Atomic Cartoons and Outright Games is resulting in a very compelling game based on The Last Kids on Earth. The combination of this wonderful IP and the very promising game design made by Outright Games will deliver an amazing video game, which will expand The Last Kids on Earth universe," added Dominique Bourse COO and Thierry Braille, Vice President, Interactive and Video Game Division of Cyber Group Studios.