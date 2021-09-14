The Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

NetEase Games has released a new pair of gameplay trailers for their upcoming mobile release of The Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War. The first of these is a developer video in which you're given a bit of a tour of the game from Senior Game Designer Nicolas Perrin. The second one gets to the nitty-gritty of it all as you're given a look at how war will be conducted in Middle-Earth. You can enjoy both of them below as the game will be released on September 23rd for iOS and Android devices. You can still pre-register for the game right now on the App Store, Google Play, Galaxy Store, and the official website.

In this Geo-Strategic Seasonal Wargame, players will embark on new adventures to build armies for conquest and strategically expand their territory in pursuit of the One Ring. Set in the Third Age of Middle-earth, The Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War offers an immersive and faithful rendition of the fictional world of Arda and its vast array of characters – from the Ranger of the North, Aragorn, to the Elven Lord of Rivendell, Elrond.

Based on their choices to side with good or evil, players can build either Fellowships or Warbands, and collaborate with other members on razor-sharp attack plans and deeply fortified defenses against their rivals. Fans will cultivate the bonds of these alliances on the battlefield, all with the goal of expanding territories via the game's tile-based map design. With the diverse terrains and waters of Middle-earth divided and represented by these tiles, each action-packed victory will claim another piece for the alliance, while each defeat will result in a loss of land.

These complex alliance-building and tile-based systems inherent to The Lord Of The Rings: Rise To War will set courageous adventurers on a path to not only outwit and defeat their enemies, but also seize the ultimate prize: The One Ring. The title's state-of-the-art immersive gameplay and simulated warfare will engulf fans in grippingly realistic consequences to their actions in-game, all inspired by masterful storytelling.