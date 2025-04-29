Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Honig Studios, Mimunga, The Lost Glitches

The Lost Glitches Has Been Released Today For PC

After having run a successful beta test not too long ago, the "techno optimist TGC" title The Lost Glitches has been released today

Article Summary The Lost Glitches launches today for free on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Engage in PvP deckbuilding battles with over 300 unique cards and emergent mechanics.

Explore five cyberpunk battlegrounds and customize your strategy with a detailed skill tree.

Unlock booster packs, cosmetics, and compete in seasonal progression for exclusive rewards.

Indie game developer Honig Studios and publisher Mimunga have officially released their latest game, The Lost Glitches, available for free on PC. The release was a bit of a surprise as we expected it to be out at a later time, as the "techno optimist TGC" title had just finished a beta testing phase not too long ago. But it looks like they were ready to go sooner than we expected, as the PvP deckbuilding strategy game is available now. We have more details here and the latest trailer, as the game is now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Lost Glitches

The Lost Glitches' tech-optimist setting embraces advanced technology, cybernetic enhancements, and interconnected networks with a bright and hopeful outlook. This innovative backdrop isn't just aesthetic; it fuels the diverse gameplay where players have the freedom to forge their own path to mastery. The Lost Glitches offers a canvas for creative deck-building and skillful execution, rewarding players who can adapt and exploit the emergent possibilities within this optimistic technological landscape.

300+ Cards and Emergent Mechanics: Discover a vast array of cards with intricate synergies and unexpected interactions, leading to dynamic and unpredictable gameplay.

Discover a vast array of cards with intricate synergies and unexpected interactions, leading to dynamic and unpredictable gameplay. 5 Battlegrounds in a Unique Cyberpunk, Tech-Optimist World: Engage in intense duels across five distinct and visually stunning battlegrounds, all set within a vibrant and optimistic cyberpunk universe.

Engage in intense duels across five distinct and visually stunning battlegrounds, all set within a vibrant and optimistic cyberpunk universe. Skill Tree Player Progression: Players can customize playstyles and unlock powerful abilities through a comprehensive skill tree, adding a layer of strategic depth beyond deck building.

Players can customize playstyles and unlock powerful abilities through a comprehensive skill tree, adding a layer of strategic depth beyond deck building. Season Progression and Rewards: Compete through engaging seasons, earning exclusive rewards and climbing the ranks to prove true mastery.

Compete through engaging seasons, earning exclusive rewards and climbing the ranks to prove true mastery. Booster Packs and Cosmetics:Players can expand their collection with booster packs and personalize their experience with a variety of cosmetics, including card sleeves, avatars, and more exciting additions planned for the future.

