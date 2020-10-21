The Make It Rain Campaign Returns To Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix had brought back one of the most popular events to Final Fantasy XIV as the Make It Rain campaign has returned. Starting today and running all the way through November 20th, all Manderville Gold Saucer Points rewards from the Gold Saucer are increased by 50%! What's more, campaign attendants will offer a wide range of items at discounted prices that you can only take advantage of during the event before they vanish for good. These include cheap prices on furnishings awarded during previous seasonal events. Additionally, tracking down Nanaphon in Ul'dah and helping him out will give players the chance to unlock a special "Consider" emote for you to use. Here's a few added details from the devs.

This year's event has an added spooktacular twist, as the Continental Circus will be sending a special representative to the Gold Saucer. Players can seek out the "Genial Guiser" NPC and accept their invitation to the Haunted Manor masquerade. Furthermore, players who are currently taking a break from their adventures are encouraged to return to Eorzea as part of the latest Free Login Campaign. From today until 23rd November, eligible players can play free for up to four days, providing they meet certain criteria.

You can read up more on the Make It Rain campaign in Final Fantasy XIV here, as this month-long event will give you the chance to cash in on a ton of things that normally you would have to grind long hours to obtain. Also, keep in mind that this will probably be the last event before the company starts moving toward some of the major updates they have planned for the game in the months to come, and whenever updates come around, they have a habit of removing items. So be on the lookout to get what you want!