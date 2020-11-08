The Medium Delayed Until January 2021 For Xbox Series X & PC

Bloober Team announced this week that they've had to delay the release of The Medium on both PC and Xbox Series X/S.The game, which looked like one of the most ambitious projects to come out of all the games revealed over the summer by both Sony and Microsoft, has a release date that looked just a little too good to be true in a pandemic. Sure enough, as the new Xbox system is about to be released next week, the team sent out this message on social media to let people know of their decision to push it back.

After much careful thought and consideration, today we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Medium to January 28, 2021. It wasn't an easy choice to make, but one made due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games in the market. Bloober Team remains committed to delivering our biggest, most ambitious, fear inducing experience to date. The additional development time will allow us to add further polish, ensuring we deliver our innovative, genre pushing vision of interactive psychological horror. Rest assured, the delay will not stop us sharing information with you, and you can expect us to unravel a few more layers of The Medium's great mystery soon.

The game looks really awesome as it is rendering two different worlds at the same time for the main character to navigate using her psychic abilities. But the minute that trailer was shown and we were still dealing with social distancing and working from home, there was a sneaky suspicion we might see a delay. Now that we know this to be true, we'll see if the team can wrap up whatever they had on their plate in the next two months.