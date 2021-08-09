The New Marvel XCOM Game From 2K May Take A Different Direction

Some interesting news from the weekend as an unannounced Marvel video game from 2K Games will be doing things a bit differently. New details were shared about the game by fellow gaming journalist Jeff Grubb while he was live on a livestream for Giant Bomb. Along with the news that we may finally get a formal announcement for the Firaxis Games developed title during Gamescom later this month, came the reveal that the game won't have you playing as Marvel characters. Instead, you'll be making your own customized superhero to play inside their universe. Here's a snippet from a transcript of the livestream from Video Games Chronicle.

"The reason that it might still be [considered] a new property even though it's a Marvel thing is that… this is not going to pick up any existing franchise in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], it's not even going to be existing characters," Grubb said. "So it's not going to have any existing MCU characters, but it should take place in the wider universe." He added: "The game is going to focus on the supernatural elements of the Marvel universe," he said. "I don't know if that necessarily means like Blade, but I do think there will be vampires in it, and I don't know if it means mystical Marvel [characters]… but I think you might see enemies of that type that you're fighting."

On the one hand, if this news is accurate, that's one hell of a concept to take a risk on with a Marvel property. Making your own character however you wish to fight alongside other characters in that world is a dream of a lot of creators and fiction fans. On the other hand, if you have a choice between playing Wolverine and playing next to Wolverine, most people are going to choose the former. Since we don't even know what the property officially is yet, its a little tough to judge it based on what we got. But if they are revealing at Gamescom 2021, things are going to get interesting in about two weeks.