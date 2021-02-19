The New Shining Fates Pokémon TCG Set Hits Shelves Today

Hype for the Pokémon Trading Card Game has never been bigger. During this year, Pokémon's 25th anniversary, the TCG continues a steady rise in interest that began in 2020 and has no end in sight. Today, the Pokémon TCG has released their new set of cards, Shining Fates, which acts as a sequel to the smash hit Hidden Fates and focuses on Shiny Pokémon. Let's dive into the details of this incredible set.

The full details for Shining Fates includes:

The standard set includes 73 total cards, with the 73rd being the set's Secret Rare Alcremie VMAX, which revisits this card originally printed in Champion's Path as a Rainbow Rare. The standard set includes mostly new cards with some reprints, with the big draw being the Amazing Rare cards. This mechanic began in Vivid Voltage and continues here with the release of Amazing Rare Reshiram, Kyogre, and Yveltal.

Like Hidden Fates, Shining Fates has a Shiny Vault subset. The subset is quite a bit larger than the standard set, as it includes 122 total additional cards. These cards include 104 standard Shiny cards (which some in the Pokémon TCG community refer to as "Baby Shinies), nine Shiny V cards, seven Shiny VMAX cards, and two gold cards feature Eternatus. The chase card here is absolutely the Shiny Charizard VMAX, but there is expected to also be major collector interest in the Shiny Ditto cards.

This set is the English version of Japan's Shiny Star V, but one major card missing is the hyper-popular Marnie Full Art. This is a glaring omission which likely means that it will appear as a promo card, if not in another set, but more likely the former.

This is not a standard expansion but rather a special set like Champion's Path and Hidden Fates. That means that you will not be able to find booster boxes of this set. Shining Fates is available in Elite Trainer Boxs, V boxes and tins, and Mad Party Pin collections with more products to come.

Bleeding Cool readers can look forward to in-depth reviews of every Shining Fates product, including the Elite Trainer Box, the V Tins, the Pikachu V Box, and the Mad Party Pin boxes. For everyone who is looking for Shining Fates and getting ready to crack into some packs of this highly anticipated new set, I wish you the best of luck in your pulls!