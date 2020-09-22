The New Xbox Mobile App Has Been Launched Into Beta

Another fun news item coming out of Microsoft today is the new Xbox Mobile App has launched into beta on Google Play for Android. The app has been rebuilt from the ground up and has been designed to make it easier for you to stay connected and game with friends no matter where you are. This update marks the next step in the company's plans to make a unified Xbox experience across multiple devices. The next Xbox app (beta) is coming to all Xbox supported markets, and all gamers are invited to download and check it out beginning today. Unfortunately, its only for gamers with an Android phone, as there is no word yet as to what they will be doing with Apple and those of us using an iPhone.

The company also revealed a bunch of new accessories today, including the new Shock Blue Wireless Controller, which features a vibrant new hue. They also updated their PC controller bundles to include the new Wireless Controller. There's also a new Rechargeable Battery which comes with a USB-C Cable so you can charge while you play. You can read more about the battery pack below.

For our fans who prefer to game on PC, we've updated our PC controller bundles to include the new Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. Choose between the Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 bundle for freedom of movement, or play connected with the Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable bundle. You can also connect these controllers to your PC with Bluetooth. With these updated bundles, you get the same controller refinements that you'll find with all the new Xbox Wireless Controllers, so you can elevate your game no matter how and where you choose to play. These new controllers feature a more-inclusive, ergonomic design and performance-boosting updates now standard on all new Xbox Wireless Controllers. Textured grip on the bumpers, triggers, and back case keep you locked in and on-target, while the Elite controller-inspired hybrid D-pad enables greater precision with easier access to diagonals and sweeps. With the new integrated Share button, you can capture and record your most epic or meme-worthy moments right from your controller. Then post them to your favorite social media platform from the console dashboard or the Xbox app without missing a beat. You can pair your controller to devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and mobile devices and quickly switch between them, while Dynamic Latency Input ensures a more responsive, almost instant gaming experience.