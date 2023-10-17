Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: the nightmare before christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Takes Over Rocket League

This is Halloween! This is Halloween! The movie, takes over, Rocket League! Decorate cars with The Nightmare Before Christmas!

Psyonix and Epic Games have teamed with Disney to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Rocket League! Starting tomorrow, October 18, you'll be able to deck out your cars in a few different designs, all inspired by the film, as well as be able to collect several items in the shop that you can only get via their Haunted Hallows event, running until November 1. We have more dev notes and a trailer for you to enjoy here.

"This year's Haunted Hallows will feature new Event Challenges with Halloween Town-themed items, a collection of bone-chilling new content in the Item Shop, and two Halloween-themed Limited Time Modes (LTMs). Haunted Hallows content including themed content from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

New Haunted Hallows Event Challenges – Players can complete Event Challenges to unlock items themed after the citizens of Halloween Town, such as the Vampire Teddy Antenna, Mayor of Halloween Town Topper, Giant Snake Wheels, and more. Additional Challenge rewards will be Halloween-themed items and Golden Pumpkins that will unlock items from Turbo, Elevation, and Zephyr Item Series.

– Players can complete Event Challenges to unlock items themed after the citizens of Halloween Town, such as the Vampire Teddy Antenna, Mayor of Halloween Town Topper, Giant Snake Wheels, and more. Additional Challenge rewards will be Halloween-themed items and Golden Pumpkins that will unlock items from Turbo, Elevation, and Zephyr Item Series. New Item Shop Content – The Jack Skellington Bundle, which includes the Jack Skellington Octane Decal, Spiral Hill Wheels, Jack Skellington Goal Explosion, Jack Skellington Player Banner, Zero Topper, and "This is Halloween" Player Anthem (also available separately), will be available for 1500 Credits. In addition, the Oogie Boogie Bundle will feature the Oogie Boogie Universal Decal, Oogie's Winch Wheels, and Oogie's Worms Boost for 800 Credits and the Sandy Claws Bundle will feature the Sandy Claws Topper and Man-Eating Wreath Wheels for 500 Credits. A universal Sally Decal will also be available for 300 Credits. All items mentioned above will be included in the The Nightmare Before Christmas Mega Bundle for 2000 Credits.

– The Jack Skellington Bundle, which includes the Jack Skellington Octane Decal, Spiral Hill Wheels, Jack Skellington Goal Explosion, Jack Skellington Player Banner, Zero Topper, and "This is Halloween" Player Anthem (also available separately), will be available for 1500 Credits. In addition, the Oogie Boogie Bundle will feature the Oogie Boogie Universal Decal, Oogie's Winch Wheels, and Oogie's Worms Boost for 800 Credits and the Sandy Claws Bundle will feature the Sandy Claws Topper and Man-Eating Wreath Wheels for 500 Credits. A universal Sally Decal will also be available for 300 Credits. All items mentioned above will be included in the The Nightmare Before Christmas Mega Bundle for 2000 Credits. Farmstead (Spooky) Arena Variant – The Farmstead (Spooky) Arena Variant returns for Haunted Hallows.

– The Farmstead (Spooky) Arena Variant returns for Haunted Hallows. Spooky Cube and Haunted Heatseeker LTMs – Spooky Cube returns from October 18 to October 24. In this mode, the cubic-shaped ball in Super Cube mode is replaced with a speedy cubic-shaped jack-o'-lantern. Haunted Heatseeker mode will also return from October 24 to November 1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!