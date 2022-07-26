The One Where The Op Created A Version Of Clue Featuring Friends

The Op revealed they have released a brand new version of Clue today as they'll be applying it to six other misfits with the cast of Friends. Officially called Clue: Friends, the game took as many references as they could snag from the series and crammed it all into the classic board game as you'll be running around as the six friends trying to solve the mystery. They even gave the game a subtitle as a nod to episode names, as this one is called "The One With The Secrets" and dressed it up as if you're inside one of the episodes. if you're a fan of the show, this is basically a must-own. Like regular Clue, it's 2-6 players and runs about the normal time a game of Clue would run. The only place to get the game is through The Op's official website, which they are currently selling for $45. Here's more details and images of the game for you to check out.

Just remember, "They don't know that we know they know we know." There's even more to love about your favorite New Yorkers in this hilarious version of the classic mystery game. Based on the unforgettable 90s sitcom, Clue: Friends is "The One with the Secrets" as one of the core six crew is keeping a personal revelation under wraps that is bound to be revealed! Take on the roles of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross to get to the bottom of WHICH secret is being kept, WHO reveals it, and WHERE in New York City it's found out – with locations like Central Perk, Apt 19 & 20, and even the hallway!