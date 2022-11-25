The Op Announces Trivial Pursuit: Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Edition

The Op has revealed a brand new trivia title that mashes two properties together in Trivial Pursuit Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Edition. Those of you who think you know everything there is to know about all things D&D will finally be put to the test in a competitive trivial game based on the classic tabletop title; only all of the questions revolve around that long-running TTRPG. And they went out of their way on this one as you have questions spanning the entire existence of the franchise from all editions and more. You check read more about it below as the game is on sale right now for $50.

It's time to brandish your sharpest weapon yet! Decades of storytelling have created a foundation of lore that fans of the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons can now explore without an appointed DM! Trivial Pursuit: Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Edition lets players wield the depths of their fantasy game knowledge to win, and it's available now from The Op Games! Set your sights on ruling this comprehensive challenge based on Dungeons & Dragons editions 1 through 5! This uncharted campaign contains obstacles for even the most seasoned adventurers, with a collection of 1,800 questions in six categories to cover all matters of D&D: Magic & Miscellany, History, Monsters, Dungeons & Adventures, Characters, and Cosmology.

A full-sized board adorned with colorful graphics will allow players to prove their mettle using custom-sculpted movers inspired by iconic D&D characters! Take control of a Beholder, Mind Flayer, Owlbear, Mimic, Gelatinous Cube, or Demilich, and house all six category wedges to win! Test your proficiency with a range of inquiries related to everything from alignment ("What does your alignment change to if you equip the Eye or Hand of Vecna?") to real-world facts ("Who were the two authors of the original 1974 Dungeons & Dragons game?") according to traditional Trivial Pursuit rules. Content related to specific point totals, formal spell names, relic descriptions, and more can be expected among the limitless details players will recall of the expansive and nostalgic multiverse.