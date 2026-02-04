Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Cats Knocking Things Off Ledges, Hummingbirds

The Op Games Launches Two New Board Games For February

Two new tabletop titles have been released by The Op Games, as you can now get Hummingbirds and Cats Knocking Things Off Ledges

The Op Games have released two new tabletop titles this month, giving players a couple of fun animal-themed board games to try at home. The first is the adorably named, Cats Knocking Things Off Ledges, which we assume many people deal with in real life, as you're getting a dexterity stacking game that rewards patience and balance. The second game is simply called Hummingbirds, in which players act like tiny birds trying to collect nectar in the shortest time possible. We have more details about both titles below as they are available now.

Cats Knocking Things Off Ledges

A charming dexterity game that rewards balance, timing, and steady hands. Take turns building a wobbly tower of platforms, placing your cat, and batting toys off the edge to score points based on how far they fall. But watch out – if the tower tumbles, you score zero! Earn extra points by landing on specific platforms, and race to be the first to reach the highest score.

Hummingbirds

Time your moves wisely and collect the most nectar tokens! In Hummingbirds, players take turns claiming flowers atop hidden sand timers, maneuvering for better positions, and checking for nectar. If a sand timer beneath a flower has run out, you collect a nectar token – but if you check too soon, you'll lose one! The longer you wait, the greater the reward, but misjudging the timing could cost you. Once all nectar tokens of a single color are claimed, the game ends, and the player with the highest total nectar value wins.

Real-Time Tension – Flowers hide sand timers; wait too long or check too soon and risk losing valuable nectar.

Risk Vs. Reward – The longer you wait, the greater the reward, but misjudging timing can cost you tokens.

Strategic Movement – Maneuver hummingbirds around the garden to claim flowers and secure better scoring positions.

Fast & Engaging Game Play – Easy to learn party experience that keeps everyone engaged with constant action and suspense.

Race to End the Game – Once all nectar tokens of one color are collected, scoring begins and the winner is crowned.

Bright Table Presence – Colorful flowers, nectar tokens, and hummingbirds create a lively, eye-catching play space.

