The Op Releases New Version Of Jenga Featuring Kool-Aid

The Op revealed a brand new version of Jenga is now in their shop, as they have a version featuring Kool-Aid. Simply being called Jenga: Kool-Aid, this version of the game will take things to a new level in more than one way, as you won't just simply be pulling blocks to stack like you would in a normal game. As you can see from the image below, the game will have you rolling out dice to determine what exactly you'll be pulling from the tower. It could be good, or it could be catastrophic, but the only way to truly find out is to yank the corresponding block and see what happens when you put it on top. It's a fun version that kids and adults can enjoy together, especially if you happen to be fans of the sugary drink. You can read the official info on the game below, but if you want to buy it, you can do so through the company's official shop for $25, with it coming to Amazon shortly for those of you who prefer their market.

"Thirsty for a new way to enjoy your favorite childhood drink mix? Jenga: Kool-Aid serves up fun and nostalgia in this intense version of the classic block-stacking game! The Kool-Aid Man is on a collision course and he's headed directly your way! Whether cherry, lemon, or grape is your favorite, start rolling the dice to remove and replace the fun, colorful blocks and build the largest tower you can before the Kool-Aid Man comes crashing through. Remove and replace Cherry, Lemon, and Grape colored blocks based on the roll of a die to build up extreme heights of flavor—but make way for Kool-Aid Man! The iconic smiling pitcher inches closer to breaking through your rewarding tower with every move. OH YEAH!"