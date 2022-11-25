The Outbound Ghost Confirms Switch & PlayStation Release Date

Publisher Digerati and indie developer Conradical Games confined this week when they'll release The Outbound Ghost for PlayStation and Switch. The game has already been out on PC since September, earning some pretty decent reviews and feedback from players who took on the RPG about a ghost helping other ghosts stuck in limbo trying to get to the afterlife. But now, those with one of the two major home consoles can join in on the fun as the game is currently slated to be released on November 30th, 2022. What's more, considering the release is so close to when the PC version came out, players will essentially be getting the most current version of the game since there haven't been many patches or updates made to it since its release. You can check out the latest console trailer for it below before it comes out next week.

"The Outbound Ghost is an adventure RPG about helping ghosts ascend to the afterlife. The town of Outbound is, quite literally, a ghost town – a home to troubled spooks with unresolved earthly issues, condemning them to an eternity haunting their old (ahem) haunts. Battle the past, gain new abilities, solve puzzles, and uncover the mysteries of Outbound to help its unliving residents find peace, freeing them from the shackles of their ghostly limbo.

Colourful characters: Meet a lovable cast of spooks along the way, each with their own story to unravel.

Combat encounters: Unlock figments of your past personality, such as Regret, Comradery, and Jealousy and use them as party members in turn-based battles.

Badge system: Craft materials earned by winning combat encounters into badges, which can be equipped with various effects and stat boosts.

Craft materials earned by winning combat encounters into badges, which can be equipped with various effects and stat boosts. A world in 2.5D: Adorable, paper-style characters inhabit a world with depth and detail to create a distinctly eye-catching visual style."