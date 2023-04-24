The Pegasus Expedition Reveals The Height Of The Empire Update Fulqrum Publishing has added a new update to The Pegasus Expedition, as players can download The Height Of The Empire today.

Fulqrum Publishing and Kalla Gameworks have revealed the next content update for The Pegasus Expedition, which is called The Height Of The Empire. This is the third of four planned updates to the game while it sits in Early Access, as the team is adding more content to give those who owned it in advance something to do, while also filling out the game before launch. This will also be the biggest update to the game to date, as it will add new gameplay scenarios and systems, more quality-of-life changes, and visual improvements. We have more info on it below as it is available right now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

"An alternate history take of the game's main campaign, The Height of the Empire is a brand new gameplay scenario that sees the Tamanin Empire – who experience civil war and splinter into several smaller factions during the main campaign – stay unified against the player, who will have to face fierce opposition from them and be thrust into war immediately. The update introduces changes to the game's consequence system, giving players a clearer idea of how their choices will impact their campaign, while a brand new Veterancy system sees units that fight and survive through many battles gain a Veteran status, giving them better performance in combat scenarios."

"Additionally, a new Edicts system allows players to better manage their empire and survive through the many crises that may fall upon it. Players can now also automate their fleet's upgrades, reducing the end game busywork, and will notice that a variety of changes and improvements to visual effects have also been implemented. Finally, devastating new thermonuclear weapons have also been added, giving players a fighting chance against the Tamanin Empire. These weapons are not to be used lightly, with each warhead taking up an entire equipment slot, and upon use cause massive reputation penalties to the player. However, they can single-handedly turn the tide of combat."