Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: Art Of Play Interactive, The Phantom

The Phantom Drops Steam Next Fest Demo & Release Date

You can play a free dmo of The Phantom for Steam Next Fest, as the team behind the game reveals its official release date

Article Summary Play The Phantom demo during Steam Next Fest before March 3.

Official release this March for PC and major consoles.

The Phantom features 15 levels and two-player co-op mode.

Enjoy hand-drawn graphics by top artists in this canon story.

Indie game developer and publisher Art Of Play Interactive has released new details and a free demo for The Phantom video game this week. First off, the team confirmed that the game's official release date will be March 12, when it arrives on PC and all three major consoles. Second, the team is working with Limited Run Games to produce several physical edition covers for you to pick from if you decide to go that route. Third, the game has a free demo out for Steam Next Fest with a small sample of the early game to try, which is available until March 3. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

The Phantom

The Phantom is an arcade-style beat-'em-up coming to PC and consoles. Play as The Phantom or his partner, Diana Palmer, in this 15-level global mission. The feared pirates of the Singh Brotherhood are battling for power and threatening The Phantom's legacy, and it's up to you to stop them. Use your hand-to-hand fighting skills and trusty weapons to dispatch this evil, and call in assistance from your stallion, Hero, and Devil the Wolf! The Phantom game features an original storyline created by Art of Play and approved by King Features. Experience this canon addition through full-screen cutscenes, hand-illustrated by seasoned comic book artist and existing Phantom contributor Anthony Spay.

14 action-packed levels – Battle through hoards of pirates and other enemies in this canon addition to The Phantom's universe.

– Battle through hoards of pirates and other enemies in this canon addition to The Phantom's universe. Two-player co-op and a unique single-player mode – Choose between The Phantom or his partner, Diana Palmer, with appearances from Fraka and Devil!

– Choose between The Phantom or his partner, Diana Palmer, with appearances from Fraka and Devil! Comics come to life with a completely hand-drawn aesthetic – Produced frame-by-frame by Art of Play's top artists.

– Produced frame-by-frame by Art of Play's top artists. Cutscenes reveal a brand new story addition – Featuring frame-by-frame animation by experienced Marvel and DC artists.

– Featuring frame-by-frame animation by experienced Marvel and DC artists. Ongoing exclusive pre-order campaign – Digital and physical rewards from renowned Phantom artists available for PC and console.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!