The Plushies Of Pokémon Center's Holiday 2021 Collection

The holiday season has arrived with all of its mix of chilly weather and warm memories. This year, The Pokémon Center invited me to take a trip down memory lane with an exclusive look at some items from their Winter Wonders 2021 Holiday collection. This collection includes iconic species including some Kanto favorites with quality that shows the company is still intent on celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a full year of incredible releases. In this two-part piece, I'll give Bleeding Cool's Pokémon fanatics a glimpse at some of the best products from this year's collection to determine which would bring joy to your home for the holidays. In this second part, we'll take a look at the plush items available in the Winter Wonders 2021 Holiday Collection.

We start with something quite creative that functions as one of the collection's best decorative pieces. This holiday wreath is both funny a plush, with cuddly stuffed Pokémon and all, and a holiday decoration. The white and blue is the perfect choice with Piplup's frosty color palette and Pikachu's holiday-themed hat. This one is hanging up in my living room now!

Gotta love a chonk. I enjoyed the Litwick plush key chain from this year's Halloween Collection, and this Spheal makes me just as happy. From the scarf wrapped around its spherical body to the holiday top hat, this is the perfect little distinguished gentleman.

And here we are. To me, this is the crown jewel of the Winter Wonders 2021 Holiday Collection. While the Delibird Express figures are right up there and are definitely the top choice for display pieces, something about the bigger plushes like this hits the exact right note for me. I think it's because it feels about as close as you can get to having the Pokémon!

The Glaceon Undersea Holiday Plush is beautifully designed, wearing a crisp white and deep, dark blue holiday cloak that has a beautiful pattern of falling snowflakes. It is fastened to Glaceon's neck with a holiday ribbon and a wooden Poké Ball charm. Glaceon also holds two holiday bulbs as if it's helping you decorate the tree. A beautiful plush for the holidays and beyond, this Eeveelution is the perfect gift for any Pokémon fan… or, you know, yourself.

You can see more of the Winter Wonders 2021 Holiday Collection here.

Stay tuned for continued coverage of your and my favorite franchise, with daily updates on Pokémon GO, the TCG, and every facet of this incredible world!