The Pokémon VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon VMAX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which feature the Dynamax and Gigantamax forms of these species which debuted in the Pokémon Sword & Shield games. The Pokémon V and VMAX mechanic replaces in many ways the GX for both players and collectors, with these being the new coveted Ultra Rares one hopes to pull from a booster pack.

Laprax VMAX: This Lapras VMAX is the very first VMAX card in the set that introduced the mechanic, and wow… it remains one of the best ever. With the musical notes, the pure and majestic expression on Lapras's face, and the stunning color palette, it's just the perfect example of what a well-done VMAX looks like. Notably, both this and the Snorlax VMAX cards have become easier to obtain. Rather than hoping to pull one from a pack, there is a Gamestop-exclusive Pokémon TCG Snorlax & Lapras Collection that includes eight booster packs and four cards from this set: Lapras V, Lapras VMAX, Snorlax V, and Snorlax VMAX.

Morpeko VMAX: Another awesome card, this Morpeko is the first VMAX card to show the "Dynamax" form. (Lapras is in its Gigantamax form on its card.) Morpeko looks hilariously intimidating in this giant form, making this an incredibly fun card to pull.

Stonejourner VMAX: While I remain uncertain about Stonejourner's design, 5ban Graphics does a great job making this somewhat clunk Pokémon look intimidating on this VMAX.

Snormlax VMAX: Another absolutely incredible VMAX. It shows off Snorlax's Gigantamax form and, like the Lapras, can be obtained by pulling it from the pack or through the Gamestop box. This, too, four entire sets later, remains one of the most visually stunning VMAX cards yet.

