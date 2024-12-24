Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallen Tree Games, Kwalee, The Precinct

The Precinct Reveals Limited Edition Version With Another Push Back

The Precinct will be getting a Limited Edition version you can purchase, as the game has been puished back yet again into 2025

Article Summary The Precinct's release is delayed to 2025, now in development limbo.

Limited Edition announced with extras like steelbook and soundtrack.

Play as Officer Cordell Jr., exploring 1980s noir in Averno City.

Engage in dynamic crimes and car chases with squad support.

Indie game developer Fallen Tree Games and publisher Kwalee have revealed a new edition of The Precinct while pushing the game's release back again. First, the bad news, the game was set to be released before year's end, but now the game is set to come out sometime in 2025 with no set window of time. So, at this point, the game feels like it's in development hell. Meanwhile, those who still wish to get it have a new option, as they are making a Limited Edition with a steelbook, a new sleeve, a digital copy of the soundtrack, and post art of the city map with special collectibles marked on it.

The Precinct

You are Officer Nick Cordell Jr. As a rookie beat cop fresh out of the Academy, you're on the front line of defence for Averno's citizens. Dive into a world of thrilling car chases, procedurally-generated crimes, and a healthy dose of 1980s noir as you protect the populace and solve the mystery of your father's murder in the line of duty. A love letter to classic cop movies, The Precinct combines police sim detail with action sandbox spectacle. Patrol the streets and respond to callouts to fight criminals, petty and powerful. Choose your own tactics in thrilling chases and shootouts. Feel the shifting power struggles of Averno's gangs in a living city full of procedurally generated crimes, from parking infractions to bank heists, street racing to drug deals.

Speed through the city in intense car and helicopter chases and pursue your mark through twisting alleyways before bringing them to justice. There's no need to be a lone wolf: You've got Averno's Finest backing you up, with an in-depth support system that allows you to call in squad cars, roadblocks, spike strips, and more. Explore the ever-shifting criminal underbelly of Averno City. Deal with yuppies, bums, street vendors, and furious taxi drivers from the Projects to the Financial District. Chase perps through neon-lit alleys, rain-soaked streets, and grand, decaying parklands, all subject to a day/night cycle and dynamic weather. This is the 1980s East Coast in all its neon-noir glory.

