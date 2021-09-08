The Psychic Spectacular 2021 Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Psychic Spectacular 2021 begins today in Pokémon GO and it introduces a Pokémon with a unique method of evolving. Let's get into the details.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following details for the Psychic Spectacular 2021 event:

Date + Time Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Features Inkay and its Evolution, Malamar, will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! Inkay will evolve only under unique circumstances. Trainers who have journeyed through the Kalos region in Pokémon X and Pokémon Y may have an inkling as to what those circumstances might be!

It has been confirmed that Inkay's method of evolving matches the original games, as teased above. To evolve it into Malamar, trainers must physically turn their phone over. At that point, the EVOLVE button will become touchable and the button's text will flip.

The next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story, Misunderstood Mischief, will unlock. Something's got Psychic-type Pokémon all worked up, and they're appearing more often in the wild! Sounds like the perfect opportunity to learn more about them. You never know—we might learn more about Hoopa as well!

The new tasks include:

Misunderstood Mischief Page Four of Sixteen

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Misunderstood Mischief Page Five of Sixteen

Power-up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Great Balls

Catch 20 Psychic-type Pokémon: Abra

Evolve 3 Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Revives

REWARDS: Wobbuffet, 10 Hyper Potions, 10 Inkay Candy

Misunderstood Mischief Page Six of Sixteen

This page's rewards are visible but they will not be unlocked and claimable until a future date.

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 720 Stardust

REWARDS: 720 XP

Overall, there's nothing too crazy or interesting about this new unlocked page. What is interesting, though, is that there will be a full Timed Research questline unlocked as well. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full breakdown on the tasks and rewards of the event's Timed Research in Pokémon GO.

Psychic-type Pokémon like Abra, Drowzee, Gothita, Solosis, and more will be appearing more frequently in the wild! If you're lucky, you might encounter others like Elgyem and Inkay.

Notably, there is no new Shiny release in this event. Inkay is the main focus of the Psychic Spectacular 2021.

Psychic-type Pokémon will be appearing in raids throughout the event.

We'll do a full breakdown of the raid rotation, but the main points to take away are:

Lugia remains Legendary boss

Mega Slowbro remains Mega Raid boss

Pokémon with boosted Shiny rates available are Alolan Raichu and Bronzor.

Chimecho is in raids, and it has been too sparse since its Shiny release for any research to be done on its Shiny odds. Could it be boosted? We'll find out.

Finally:

By completing themed Field Research tasks, you can encounter event-themed Pokémon like Woobat, Inkay, and more. Take a snapshot once a day for a surprise! You'll be able to get new stickers inspired by Psychic-type Pokémon by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

We can confirm that Inkay is the photobomb encounter. If the event has not yet begun in your region, don't take any GO Snapshots until it does. If you get Smeargle before Inkay becomes available in Pokémon GO, that's a wrap for you on Day One.

Best of luck, fellow trainers!