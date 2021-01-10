The Rainbow Rare Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 3

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as both Hyper Rare and Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Boss's Orders Trainer Supporter, is numbered 200/192. The next card, Milo Trainer Supporter, is 21/192, and so on.

Don't miss Part One and Two of our Rainbow Rare spotlight of Pokémon TCG Rebel Clash. Now, for Part Three, which moves from Pokémon VMAX cards to Trainer Supporters.

Boss's Orders: This card featuring Team Rocket's Giovanni is the most valuable Rainbow Rare card and is, as of this writing, valued at just over $30 USD. This puts it as the second major chase card of the set, just a dollar less valuable than the Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare. Normally, a Pokémon would be in this spot, but I guess there's just no taking the ambition out of this villainous mob boss.

Milo: The Rainbow color palette looks amazing on Milo because of the positive energy he exudes, but also because he takes up pretty much the entire card, leaving a lot of room for nuance in the colors. This is the least valuable of the Rainbow Rares of Rebel Clash, but personally, I'd enjoy pulling this.

Oleana: I love when Rainbow Rare cards use elements of white to offset the color palette, which can get a bit overwhelming. When it comes to artwork, I'd put this Oleana card as the best of the Rainbow Trainer Supporters.

Sonia: Another card that radiates positive energy, Sonia is a great character and also quite a valuable card, currently priced at over $20 USD.

