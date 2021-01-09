The Rainbow Rare Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 2

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as both Hyper Rare and Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Toxtricity VMAX, is numbered 196/192. The next card, Dragapult VMAX, is 197/192, and so on.

Don't miss Part One of our Rainbow Rare spotlight of Rebel Clash. Now, for Part Two.

Toxtricity VMAX: A great Pokémon design, a stellar illustrations, and well-implemented use of the Rainbow Rare color palette make this a terrific card.

Dragapult VMAX: The sixth most highly-priced card of the set at a current market price of $23.40, I believe that the desirability of this Rainbow Rare Dragapult card is because of the strength of its design. Starter Pokémon are destined to be popular and feature on collectible cards, which is likely while the Rainbow Rare VMAX cards of Rillaboom and Cinderace are respectively the fourth and fifth most expensive of the set. Dragapult's VMAX card is, however, in my opinion at least, the best of the set.

Malamar & Copperajah VMAX: It's the amount of cards like these two as Secret Rares, which are fun pulls but don't feature incredibly popular species, which ends up knocking down a whole expansion's collectibility and worth. Despite what influencers who don't really love these cards try to do as far as controlling what becomes highly-priced and desired, the truth is that it remains the Pokémon fans that dictate when a card becomes a chase card. Rebel Clash has more cards like this than huge chase cards, which has made it a bit less desirable but, on the plus side, has made it more available during a time when people are clearing the shelves of product.

For the rest of our Rebel Clash coverage, where we spotlight the Pokémon V, VMAX, Full Art, and Trainer Supporter cards, click here. Next time, our spotlight on the Rainbow Rare cards of this 2020 Pokémon TCG expansion continues.