The Rarest Generation Two Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO

Shiny Pokémon are some of the most sought after encounters in Pokémon GO. They are rare versions of Pokémon with different color palettes. Generally, the odds of encountering one are one in 450, but there are some species that, for a variety of reasons, are more difficult to find. These are the Top Five rarest Generation Two Shinies in Pokémon GO.

5. The babies

Togepi, Pichu, Igglybuff, Cleffa, Smoochum, Magby, and Elekid are the Generation Two species classified as Baby Pokémon. They can only be hatched from Eggs and, while they have a higher Shiny rate than wild Pokémon, this limitation makes it more difficult to hunt for each species. Also, these Pokémon are currently not in eggs at all.

4. Shiny Shuckle

Shuckle has the standard Shiny rate and can be found in the wild and, infrequently, in raids. However, its rarity comes from how difficult it is to find a random Shuckle spawn in the wild and how infrequently it is featured in events. It is, however, a nesting species that prevents it being from one of the top three Johto rare Shinies.

3. Shiny Delibird

Delibird, like Yamask, is only available during a specific event: the annual Holiday Event. Because of this, if trainers don't catch Delibird within the time limit of the event, they'll have to either wait until the next year or trade for it.

2. Stantler with the Bells

Much like Delibird, but even rarer. Stantler was released in its Shiny form as a Costume Pokémon, wearing reindeer bells around its neck. It was in raids during, so far, only the 2019 Holiday Event, during which it also appeared in nests. It remains to be seen if this special variant of Stantler was a one-time thing or if it will be a repeat feature like Delibird.

1. Shiny Unown

Unown is the rarest Generation Two Shiny Pokémon. Unown G and O were released as Shinies during GO Fest 2020, with Unown U, L, T, R, and A appearing in raids as Shinies two weeks later. This release was controversial due to the rarity of both Unown raids in general and a low Shiny rate. Shiny Unown was removed from Pokémon GO following the end of Enigma Week, likely to keep the Pokémon event exclusive and to prevent any rare wild spawn from appearing Shiny.

Honorable Mentions

Stantler: Much like Shuckle, the standard Shiny Stantler even without the bells is a rare spawn. However, Team GO Rocket leader Cliff had a Shiny capable Shadow Stantler on his team, which prevented this from making the top five.

Lugia: Longtime players may object, and that's understandable considering how many times Lugia has been featured in raids and even super boosted raid events, but new trainers that have begun raiding in the last year have had very little recent chances to catch Lugia compared to other Generation Two legendaries. It shared a brief rotation with two other Legendaries in December, and then was set to return in 2020 with its signature move Aeroblast for Lugia Raid Weekend. The weekend was canceled and has not come up in Pokémon GO's events since.