The Rocket League Nike FC Cup Event Will Start On November 17th

Psyonix and Epic Games revealed details of a new event hitting Rocket League next week as the Nike FC Cup is on the way. The event will take place on November 17th and run all the way through December 6th. This particular event will come with a number of in-game Challenges and Rewards, a Fan Clash Event. Not to mention a brand new Nike-Themed Limited Time Mode, and Item Shop stuff inspired by superstars from the international system. We have the full list of what will be taking place below, as the devs have the finer details on their blog.

Rocket League Nike FC Cup – November 17th

– The Nike FC Cup Event will feature 10 in-game Challenges to earn rewards, including Country Player Banners and Country Decals. These challenges will be available to complete until December 6. Fan Clash: Nike FC Cup – Players will choose from 40-plus Country teams to represent by signing up on the Fan Clash website (launching on November 17) and earn points to get their team to the top of the Fan Clash leaderboard! Players on the winning team will receive the "Nike FC Cup MVP" Title, and the top 4 teams will receive the Nike FC 2022 Titanium White Goal Explosion. The Fan Clash will end on November 30.

November 30th

– A new Nike-themed limited-time mode will be available set on a new Nike-themed version of Champion's Field. It is a 4v4 mode that gives players a more soccer-like feeling by replacing the standard ball with a Nike ball, making the max speed faster, and lowering the ball's bounciness. This LTM will be available until December 14. More Item Shop Content – Additional Nike-related content will be added to the Item Shop. All the items will be available in the Item Shop until December 6.