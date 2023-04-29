The Rocket League Rocket Pass Premium Joins Fortnite Crew If you happen to purchase the monthly Fortnite Crew subscription, you'll now get the Rocket League Rocket Pass as part of the pack.

Those of you who happen to subscribe to the Fortnite Crew monthly system will be getting a bonus as the Rocket League Rocket Pass will join the system. Those who pay the monthly fee for all the bonuses you get to the battle royale title will be getting 1,000 V-Bucks, a new monthly "Crew Pack" featuring several exclusive items only available to subscribers, and the bonus of having Rocket Pass Premium in Rocket League. Which means you get all the access to everything Psyonix has been putting in their pass, so you can enjoy all the benefits of that when you're not diving out of busses. This is one of those moments where you see a company perform synergy within their own systems, as Epic Games has had control over both of these titles for a minute, but they haven't really crossed over that much. So while it does cost you some money ($12 a month), it's probably one of the better ways they've linked the two. The team released a new blog about all of this, which includes an FAQ for all of your burning questions, as we have a few of the details about the pass below.

Fortnite Crew & Rocket League Battle Pass