The Rogue Prince of Persia Confirms Nintendo Switch Date

The Rogue Prince of Persia has been given an official release date for both Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2 for mid-December

Switch players will get all previously released content and updates for The Rogue Prince of Persia at launch.

Experience fast-paced, acrobatic combat and challenging parkour set to a dynamic, intense soundtrack.

Master over 100 weapons, explore procedurally generated levels, and shape the fate of the Persian kingdom.

Ubisoft has announced that The Rogue Prince of Persia is coming to both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2, as the game will arrive next month. The game was already released back in August for multiple platforms, so really this is just the team catching Switch players up with the other PC and console players, as you'll have everything released for the game in terms of content and updates to this point. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be released for both consoles on December 16, 2025.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Dive into a thrilling and epic adventure, where every action pulses to the heady rhythm of an intense soundtrack. Master fluid, acrobatic, and responsive combat, paired with challenging parkour. Death after death, forge your own playstyle – through exploration and encounters, perhaps you'll find a way to right your wrongs and save the Persian kingdom envisioned by Evil Empire. Shape the legend of a Prince spared by death, whose fatal mistake doomed his people. Try your best to right your wrongs: each failure is a new chance to explore different paths, discover secrets, meet new characters, and use the knowledge gained from past attempts to change your people's fate and prove yourself as the true Prince of Persia.

As the Prince of Persia, agility is your greatest weapon. Dodge traps, wall-run, chain acrobatic combos, and strike with precision. Every movement is an opportunity, and every battle will reward skill and style. Discover, unlock, and master over 100 unique weapons and medallions. Adapt, upgrade, and customize your build with each run, crafting deadly combinations that fit your playstyle. No run is ever the same. Dive back into this ever-evolving adventure, where narration, metaprogression, difficulty modifiers, random events, and procedurally generated levels will always leave you craving just one more unique run.

