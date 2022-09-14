The Rumble Fish 2 Will Be Released This December

Publisher 3goo, along with developer Dimps Corporation revealed this week that The Rumble Fish 2 is going to be released in early December. This is the sequel to the 2005 title, as you'll be fighting with some amazing technical gameplay with the five-button combo and two super moves gauge. This is the first time the game will be available on PC and consoles as they are releasing it, along with a Collector's Edition version, on December 8th, 2022. We got more info and the trailer below for you to enjoy.

It is the end of the 20th century… A large-scale natural disaster struck the eastern area of a nation. It wiped out the financial sector and resulted in a staggering loss of life. At the dawn of the 21st century, the conglomerate PROBE-NEXUS, commonly known as Probe, began reconstruction efforts in that eastern area. Colossal capital and cutting-edge technology was poured into rebuilding it. Skyscrapers that put the old high-rises to shame along with the world's biggest shopping mall and recreational facilities. This was the dazzling birth of a symbol for the new century. It was christened Zone Prime. And now, in an undeveloped sector of its western block, there was an area known as the slums…

A legendary arcade game developed by Dimps in 2005. This fighting game gained popularity for its smooth visuals powered by S.M.A as well as the high level of strategy driven by its 2-gauge system. And with the addition of new current-gen features it's even easier to play. The first original fighting game from Dimps, known for being involved in a number of other fighting games. It has continued to attract fighting game fans since its release in 2005 with mechanics that use 2 gauges–one for offense and one for defense–and slick 2D visuals powered by S.M.A. (Smooth Model Animation).